Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Asia-Pacific News > US 2020 election: The ultimate celebrity endorsement quiz

US 2020 election: The ultimate celebrity endorsement quiz

BBC News Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
Can you match the A-list admirer to the US election candidate they're backing?
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Hot Mic with Brittany Shepherd: Tom Steyer [Video]Hot Mic with Brittany Shepherd: Tom Steyer

"Hot Mic with Brittany Shepherd" features immersive interviews with 2020 candidates and other newsmakers on the road and in town halls. The show covers politics at the intersection of culture and..

Credit: AOL Build VOD     Duration: 31:34Published

Tom Steyer Sheds Light On The Kind Of Country The USA Wants to Be [Video]Tom Steyer Sheds Light On The Kind Of Country The USA Wants to Be

Is the United States of America the country it wants to be? Not according to Democrat candidate Tom Steyer, who says this country needs to be reinvented.BUILD is a live interview series like no..

Credit: AOL Build VOD     Duration: 04:29Published


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.