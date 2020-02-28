Global  

Kiwi couple's wedding invitations delivered almost a month after the big day

New Zealand Herald Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
Kiwi couple's wedding invitations delivered almost a month after the big dayWedding invitations put in a New Zealand Post box in December were received by the intended guests yesterday — nearly a month after the big day.Invercargill woman Anne Maree Corkery was tasked with posting wedding invitations for...
