Coronavirus in Australia: Lorryload of toilet paper catches fire

BBC News Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
The fires comes as Australia is hit by a wave of coronavirus-induced toilet paper panic buying.
News video: Sydney supermarkets sell out of pasta and toilet paper amid coronavirus panic

Sydney supermarkets sell out of pasta and toilet paper amid coronavirus panic 00:43

 Footage shows empty shelves in Sydney supermarkets after coronavirus fears prompt shoppers to stock up on food and essential supplies.

Massive Toilet Paper Robbery Over Coronavirus [Video]Massive Toilet Paper Robbery Over Coronavirus

The coronavirus is causing panic in Hong Kong. Many residents are reportedly hoarding supplies.

Hong Kong residents 'panic buy' toilet paper amid coronavirus fears [Video]Hong Kong residents "panic buy" toilet paper amid coronavirus fears

Hong Kong residents loaded their shopping baskets with toilet paper on Saturday (February 8th) amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

Coronavirus this week: biosecurity up, toilet paper down

On this week’s episode of Please Explain, Tory Maguire talks to China correspondent Eryk Bagshaw about the federal government's messaging tactics. Later on the...
The Age

Truck full of toilet paper catches fire on Brisbane bridge, as coronavirus-inspired toilet paper shortage continues

As Australian consumers continue to panic-buy toilet paper in a misguided response to the spread of coronavirus, one semi-trailer full of toilet paper has burst...
SBS Also reported by •New Zealand HeraldMashableCBC.ca

