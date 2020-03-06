Coronavirus: Pharmac to limit paracetamol due to Chinese factory closures Friday, 6 March 2020 ( 1 week ago )

By RNZ The closure of Chinese factories that make the active ingredient in paracetamol means Pharmac will limit the amount of the government-funded drug patients can get from Monday.Pharmac director of operations Lisa Williams...

