Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Asia-Pacific News > Manmohan Singh: Former PM says India situation 'grim and morose'

Manmohan Singh: Former PM says India situation 'grim and morose'

BBC News Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
In a scathing op-ed, Manmohan Singh writes that India is at risk of "rupturing its soul".
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Nationalism and 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' slogans are being misused: Manmohan Singh [Video]Nationalism and 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' slogans are being misused: Manmohan Singh

Nationalism and the slogan of ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ are being misused to construct a “militant and purely emotional” idea of India that excludes millions of residents and citizens, former prime..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 00:58Published


Tweets about this

Emily_Sawkmie

Emily Sawkmie RT @BBCWorld: Manmohan Singh: Former PM says India situation 'grim and morose' https://t.co/rBTyRKhMMo 56 seconds ago

OmHerekar

Om Herekar🌹🇬🇧🇪🇺🌐#Nandy4Leader RT @sunny_hundal: India's former PM Manmohan Singh, the only grownup in the room, says it faces a perfect storm: religious tensions, econom… 2 minutes ago

rajeshkbhagat

Not a Bkhatard Raju Babu Make Brahminical Gobaristan great again!!! BBC News - Manmohan Singh: Former PM says India situation 'grim and mo… https://t.co/EH4TxLKRob 4 minutes ago

hoare_

hoare, r BBC News - Manmohan Singh: Former PM says India situation 'grim and morose' https://t.co/FxEPfGLsnH too many peopl… https://t.co/AFdG7hDC7X 4 minutes ago

harishsudhaakar

Harish Manmohan Singh: Former PM says India situation 'grim and morose' https://t.co/srKuMgLtTi https://t.co/QgtdBaOur6 7 minutes ago

AABIDFORINC

AABID IMAM VSGT 2.0 RT @ShahNawazKhanMM: #NoBank Former PM worries of the slipping away of Indian economy Manmohan Singh Sees India "Slipping Away", Says PM… 9 minutes ago

vasudevg

Vasudev RT @GauravGogoiAsm: India’s power came from its democratic base, surging economy and its visionary leadership. Today former PM Manmohan Sin… 19 minutes ago

ShahNawazKhanMM

SU #NoBank Former PM worries of the slipping away of Indian economy Manmohan Singh Sees India "Slipping Away", Says… https://t.co/nnDs1wQFgW 24 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.