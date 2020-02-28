Coronavirus: No new cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand overnight - Ministry of Health

Saturday, 7 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

The Ministry of Health says that there are no new cases of Covid-19 in the past day. Of the 224 tests so far complete, the number of positive tests remained at five, the ministry said in a media release this morning.The dedicated...


