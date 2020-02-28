Global  

Coronavirus: No new cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand overnight - Ministry of Health

New Zealand Herald Saturday, 7 March 2020 ()
The Ministry of Health says that there are no new cases of Covid-19 in the past day. Of the 224 tests so far complete, the number of positive tests remained at five, the ministry said in a media release this morning.
 New concerns about the coronavirus after the number of cases worldwide tops 100,000.

