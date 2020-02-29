Global  

'I'm not concerned at all': Donald Trump not worried by Washington cases

Sunday, 8 March 2020
A person who's since tested positive for coronavirus had recently attended a conservative political conference, where Donald Trump and Mike Pence also visited.
News video: Trump Contradicts World Health Organization Claims 3.4% Death Rate From Coronavirus Is 'False'

Trump Contradicts World Health Organization Claims 3.4% Death Rate From Coronavirus Is 'False' 00:32

 President Donald Trump is claiming that the well documented 3.4% coronavirus death rate is "false". In an interview with Fox News' Sean Hannity, Trump said: "Well, I think the 3.4% is really a false number". The World Health Organization recently reported the global death rate from coronavirus...

Someone Who Went To CPAC Event Tests Positive For Coronavirus [Video]Someone Who Went To CPAC Event Tests Positive For Coronavirus

An attendee of the Conservative Political Action Conference last month near the nation's capitol has tested positive for coronavirus. The CPAC conference took place February 26th to 29th in Fort..

Duration: 00:35

Let Them Play Tennis? FLOTUS Defends Work On WH Tennis Pavillion Amid Coronavirus Outbreak [Video]Let Them Play Tennis? FLOTUS Defends Work On WH Tennis Pavillion Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

The novel coronavirus has now spread to at least 28 states. As of Saturday morning, there are at least 335 reported cases and 17 deaths in the US. But while one of the three pillars of her 'Be Best'..

Duration: 00:49


Trump ‘not concerned’ as coronavirus cases rise in DC area

PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — President Donald Trump says he isn’t concerned “at all” about the coronavirus getting closer to the White House after the...
Seattle Times

US ups travel restrictions as Trump says more cases 'likely'

WASHINGTON (AP) — Seeking to reassure the American public, President Donald Trump said Saturday there was "no reason to panic" as the new coronavirus claimed...
SeattlePI.com

CindiLe34821991

Cindi RT @starknightz: NEWS: 'I'm not concerned at all': President Trump dismisses fears he was exposed to coronavirus at CPAC after attendee te… 1 minute ago

scottperrinphot

Scott the phot RT @SBSNews: A person who's since tested positive for coronavirus had recently attended a conservative political conference, where Donald T… 6 minutes ago

concerned_chi

Concerned Chicago 🇺🇸 RT @Breaking911: Joe Biden: “We can only re-elect Donald Trump.” https://t.co/6CwlWLcjH6 7 minutes ago

MyBostonNews

My Boston News RT @NECN: President Donald Trump says he isn't concerned “at all” about the coronavirus getting closer to the White House after the nation'… 12 minutes ago

NECN

NECN President Donald Trump says he isn't concerned “at all” about the coronavirus getting closer to the White House aft… https://t.co/zx8SzLtf4x 14 minutes ago

PittsburghTroll

Ben Roethlisberger HOF QB RT @itsJeffTiedrich: @realDonaldTrump "and again, when you have 15 people, and the 15 within a couple of days is going to be down to close… 14 minutes ago

starknightz

Friend or Foe? NEWS: 'I'm not concerned at all': President Trump dismisses fears he was exposed to coronavirus at CPAC after atte… https://t.co/32s57nUB7q 24 minutes ago

SBSNews

SBS News A person who's since tested positive for coronavirus had recently attended a conservative political conference, whe… https://t.co/FioHlK0IJw 24 minutes ago

