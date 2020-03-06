Global  

Coronavirus: Grand Princess cruise ship hit by Covid-19 headed for California port

New Zealand Herald Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
Coronavirus: Grand Princess cruise ship hit by Covid-19 headed for California portA cruise ship hit by the new coronavirus is headed to the port of Oakland, California, the captain told those on board, which is believed to still include three New Zealand crew members. Grand Princess Captain John Smith, in a recording...
News video: WEB EXTRA: Supply Drop To Grand Princess Cruise Ship

WEB EXTRA: Supply Drop To Grand Princess Cruise Ship 00:55

 The California National Guard delivered 300 COVID-19 test kits to the Grand Princess cruise ship that is located off the state's coast. A CDC representative was also hoisted onto the ship. Passengers won't be allowed to leave the ship until test results come back, according to CBS station KPIX in San...

Officials Outline Plan For Bringing Grand Princess Into Port Of Oakland [Video]Officials Outline Plan For Bringing Grand Princess Into Port Of Oakland

A site at the Port of Oakland is being prepared for the arrival of the quarantined Grand Princess cruise ship and evacuations of passengers anticipated to start Monday will take two to three days, Gov...

Officials Answer Reporter Questions Re: California Coronavirus Response in Oakland [Video]Officials Answer Reporter Questions Re: California Coronavirus Response in Oakland

Gov. Gavin Newsom, Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf and officials with Health and Human Services reply to questions at a press briefing on the coronavirus-stricken cruise ship Grand Princess in Oakland,..

Quarantined Grand Princess Cruise Ship to Dock in California's Port of Oakland - Reports


Coronavirus testing kits rushed to ship quarantined in California

California health officials said 35 people aboard the Grand Princess Cruise ship have exhibited flu-like symptoms after the ship was quarantined 70 miles off the...
