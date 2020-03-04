Global  

Speaker Trevor Mallard among those to receive free kidney health check

New Zealand Herald Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
Speaker Trevor Mallard among those to receive free kidney health checkSpeaker Trevor Mallard was among a number of MPs to take up Kidney Health New Zealand's offer of a free kidney health check outside Parliament today. The free checks come just a couple of days before World Kidney Day.A kidney...
