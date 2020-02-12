Commuter chaos: Delays as crash blocks northern motorway lane

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Motorist crashes into a stationary vehicle This shocking dashcam footage shows the moment a motorist crashed into abandoned car that "appeared out of nowhere" and on an unlit motorway. BMW driver David Lingard, 53, says he thought he was.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 00:27Published on February 12, 2020

Recent related news from verified sources Multiple car crash causing delays on Auckland's Northwestern Motorway, citybound A multiple car crash is causing delays on Auckland's Northwestern Motorway early this morning. Emergency services are responding to the crash blocking citybound...

New Zealand Herald 3 days ago



Crash near Auckland's Waterview Tunnel, delays expected A crash near the Waterview Tunnel, in Auckland, is causing delays this morning.Emergency services are responding to the collision on State Highway 20 on the...

New Zealand Herald 2 days ago





Tweets about this