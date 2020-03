Commuter chaos: Delays as crash blocks northern motorway lane

A crash along Auckland's northern motorway blocked a lane of traffic and caused delays for motorists this evening.Police and roadside assistance worked to clear the smashed car as traffic piled up, as NZTA warned motorists to expect...

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Motorist crashes into a stationary vehicle This shocking dashcam footage shows the moment a motorist crashed into abandoned car that "appeared out of nowhere" and on an unlit motorway. BMW driver David Lingard, 53, says he thought he was.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 00:27Published on February 12, 2020

Recent related news from verified sources Multiple car crash causing delays on Auckland's Northwestern Motorway, citybound A multiple car crash is causing delays on Auckland's Northwestern Motorway early this morning. Emergency services are responding to the crash blocking citybound...

New Zealand Herald 3 days ago



Crash near Auckland's Waterview Tunnel, delays expected A crash near the Waterview Tunnel, in Auckland, is causing delays this morning.Emergency services are responding to the collision on State Highway 20 on the...

New Zealand Herald 2 days ago





Tweets about this