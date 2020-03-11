Global  

Smallest dinosaur found 'trapped in amber'

BBC News Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
Scientists say a fossil from Myanmar represents the tiniest dinosaur ever found.
 Scientists discovered a dinosaur skull preserved in amber that’s less than an inch long. They say the bird-like creature is probably the smallest known dinosaur, living in Myanmar 99 million years ago.

Smallest Known Dinosaur’s Fossil Found in Amber

Researchers say it is tinier than the smallest living bird, the bee hummingbird, and raises questions about bird evolution.
NYTimes.com

Hummingbird-sized dinosaur found preserved in amber

Scientists have discovered a new species of bird-like dinosaur from a skull trapped in amber.
Belfast Telegraph

