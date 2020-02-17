Global  

Coronavirus: Meal and pizza deliveries go contactless

New Zealand Herald Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
Coronavirus: Meal and pizza deliveries go contactlessMeal delivery companies are offering contactless options as coronavirus fears spread in the wake of the global outbreak.Domino's is launching a "zero contact delivery service" option to customers in New Zealand and Australia today...
