Closing addresses start in slavery trial at High Court in Napier

New Zealand Herald Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
Closing addresses start in slavery trial at High Court in NapierA jury considering 24 verdicts in New Zealand's first slavery trial is expected to start deliberating late tomorrow and could even take the case into a sixth week.The possibility emerged in the High Court in Napier, after Crown...
