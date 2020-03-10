Coronavirus: Trevor Mallard cancels Speaker's Tour amid growing Covid-19 uncertainty

Trevor Mallard has canned the annual Speaker's Tour amid the growing uncertainty about the Covid-19 pandemic.The Speaker of the House was set to take at least three MPs on a trip to Japan, Malaysia and Thailand for various engagements...



