China coronavirus epicentre records single-digit cases as restrictions eased

China had eight new coronavirus infections in Hubei province, the first time the epicentre of the epidemic recorded a daily tally in single-digits, as more...

China's Hubei to lift production curbs, ease travel restrictions for some regions China's Hubei province, epicentre of a coronavirus outbreak that emerged in its capital late last year, will allow industrial production to resume in some parts...

Reuters India 9 hours ago Also reported by • Reuters

