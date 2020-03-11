Global  

China coronavirus epicentre records single-digit cases as restrictions eased

France 24 Thursday, 12 March 2020
China had eight new coronavirus infections in Hubei province, the first time the epicentre of the pandemic recorded a daily tally in single-digits, as more businesses reopened with local authorities cautiously easing strict containment measures.
Coronavirus cases: The spread outside China [Video]Coronavirus cases: The spread outside China

A look at how Coronavirus has spread outside China over the past two weeks. Latest worldwide figures as of 0600 GMT and UK figures as of 0900 GMT March 10, 2020.

South Korea coronavirus cases spike after slowdown [Video]South Korea coronavirus cases spike after slowdown

A cluster of infections has been found in the capital, Seoul.

China's coronavirus epicentre sees single-digit cases for first time

China had eight new coronavirus infections in Hubei province, the first time the epicentre of the epidemic recorded a daily tally in single-digits, as more...
China's Hubei to lift production curbs, ease travel restrictions for some regions

China's Hubei province, epicentre of a coronavirus outbreak that emerged in its capital late last year, will allow industrial production to resume in some parts...
