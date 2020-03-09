Global  

Coronavirus travel restrictions: What it means for your job

New Zealand Herald Saturday, 14 March 2020 ()
Coronavirus travel restrictions: What it means for your jobA tranche of "far-reaching and unprecedented" travel restrictions means New Zealand now has some of the toughest border restrictions in the world to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.From midnight tonight, any person from...
News video: Travel agent's perspective during international travel uncertainty

Travel agent's perspective during international travel uncertainty 01:44

 There is uncertainty surrounding international travel because of the coronavirus and travel restrictions.

Coloradans On Vacation In Europe Make It Home To DIA [Video]

Coloradans On Vacation In Europe Make It Home To DIA

The couple was able to fly out of Spain and back to the U.S. before coronavirus restrictions on travel.

Coronavirus contagion besieges travel industry [Video]

Coronavirus contagion besieges travel industry

Up to 50 million jobs in travel and tourism could be lost because of the coronavirus epidemic, a leading body says, as airlines, cruise operators and others reel from plummeting demand and travel..

Coronavirus travel restrictions: Wellington Phoenix willing to finish A-League football season in Australia amid New Zealand's strict new measures

Coronavirus travel restrictions: Wellington Phoenix willing to finish A-League football season in Australia amid New Zealand's strict new measuresThe Wellington Phoenix will look into finishing their A-League season in Australia following the travel restrictions set to be introduced to New Zealand. Prime...
Watch live: Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announces further Covid-19 coronavirus travel restrictions

Watch live: Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announces further Covid-19 coronavirus travel restrictionsPrime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced travel restrictions from countries hardest hit by coronavirus will stay in place for another seven days.Speaking at...
MomSonya

Sonya GiGi Brown Landers RT @DHS_Wolf: Here are the FACTS about all coronavirus travel restrictions - simple explanation of the restrictions and who/what they do an… 1 minute ago

IreneGentle

Irene Gentle RT @joannachiu: As governments around the world impose more restrictions on travel and bans gatherings, what are your rights in the time of… 2 minutes ago

Teeq8

Teeq @bttydvis Well my flight still hasn't been cancelled and I've seen that Duarte changed the travel ban last night to… https://t.co/Li7bBnVAO8 3 minutes ago

joannachiu

Joanna Chiu 趙淇欣 As governments around the world impose more restrictions on travel and bans gatherings, what are your rights in the… https://t.co/iNwLYwCa64 7 minutes ago

sweet_astillero

Ida Astillero 😅 RT @cnnphilippines: BREAKING: Travel restrictions in Metro Manila take effect as it goes on quarantine Here’s what to expect: https://t.c… 7 minutes ago

StacyVaughan411

Stacy Vaughan RT @EllenStreiff: @charliekirk11 President @realDonaldTrump readily makes tough decisions. He doesn’t worry about what pundits & wacky left… 8 minutes ago

CTVNationalNews

CTV National News RT @JoyCTV: Donald Trump pretty much confirms more travel restrictions to come UK and within the US what he considers “hot zones” #coronavi… 9 minutes ago

JoyCTV

Joy Malbon Donald Trump pretty much confirms more travel restrictions to come UK and within the US what he considers “hot zones” #coronavirus 10 minutes ago

