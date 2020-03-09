Global  

Coronavirus: Health boss confirms NZ's seventh and eighth positive Covid-19 cases

New Zealand Herald Sunday, 15 March 2020 ()
Coronavirus: Health boss confirms NZ's seventh and eighth positive Covid-19 casesDirector-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield has confirmed New Zealand's seventh and eighth positive Covid-19 coronavirus cases.Both of those cases have overseas links, Bloomfield said.The seventh case was a man in Wellington,...
News video: Six cases of Coronavirus in Mississippi

Six cases of Coronavirus in Mississippi

 Today, the Mississippi State Department of Health reports there are now six positive cases of Coronavirus in the state.

Florida’s coronavirus tally increases; First Coast resident among newly infected

The Florida Department of Health late Tuesday announced eight new positive cases of the novel coronavirus, including one the First Coast, with seven of the cases...
bizjournals Also reported by •Denver Post

Coronavirus outbreak: Patients from Punjab, Karnataka tested positive; confirmed cases rise to 45 in India

The latest positive case is a Bengaluru resident who recently returned from the US.
DNA Also reported by •BBC NewsNew Zealand Herald

