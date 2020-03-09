Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Asia-Pacific News > Coronavirus: South Korea seeing a 'stabilising trend'

Coronavirus: South Korea seeing a 'stabilising trend'

BBC News Sunday, 15 March 2020 ()
South Korea's Foreign Minister, Kang Kyung-wha, says she thinks early testing has been the key to South Korea's low fatality rate.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Ottawa Hospital Rolls Out Drive-Thru COVID-19 Testing [Video]

Ottawa Hospital Rolls Out Drive-Thru COVID-19 Testing

Ottawa's Queensway Carleton Hospital has taken a page from its South Korean counterparts and installed a testing station for COVI-19 in an effort to reduce the number of people in its emergency room.

Credit: HuffPost Canada     Duration: 01:14Published
What Is the U.S. Doing with Coronavirus Testing That Made a Congresswoman Say ‘We Are Trailing Far Behind’? [Video]

What Is the U.S. Doing with Coronavirus Testing That Made a Congresswoman Say ‘We Are Trailing Far Behind’?

Veuer’s Justin Kircher has a breakdown of why South Korea is way ahead of the U.S. when it comes to testing for the coronavirus.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:30Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Italy and South Korea coronavirus outbreaks reveal disparity in deaths and tactics

In Italy, millions are locked down and more than 1,400 people have died from the coronavirus. In South Korea, hit by the disease at about the same time, only a...
Haaretz Also reported by •ReutersReuters India

South Korea's Moon sees 'stable phase' near in coronavirus fight

South Korea's President Moon Jae-in expressed guarded hope for the country's fight against the coronavirus on Monday, saying an ongoing downward trend in new...
Reuters Also reported by •Reuters India

Tweets about this

Iceman_cometh1

The Night King 🇬🇧🇪🇺 #GTTO RT @billmiston: "Well, what about testing?" Yes. However, the US is not at the testing capacity that we're seeing in South Korea. This i… 15 minutes ago

LearnRobot

Let's learn robot. RT @KoreanEmbassyUK: Coronavirus: South Korea seeing a 'stabilising trend' https://t.co/OBOa2oSuU3 26 minutes ago

DrMarkPBarry

Dr. Mark P. Barry Coronavirus: South Korea FM Kang sees a ‘stabilizing trend’ - BBC News https://t.co/R8ccSfxyBV 35 minutes ago

Jonscoasting

Southcoasting Good news from South Korea where the number of Coronavirus cases appear to be stabilising https://t.co/Lts77Vseza 1 hour ago

isaaclarian

Isaac Larian ( Fortune favors the bold). Coronavirus: ⁦@VP⁩ ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ : “ Prayers “ and FAKE prayers DON’T work. How can #Korea be better than you… https://t.co/ewGFkBEAVI 2 hours ago

Jonscoasting

Southcoasting @andyjr1975 @NickCohen4 @guardian Did you watch to the end Andy? It's not realistic to expect exponential growth to… https://t.co/WKUQQK525K 2 hours ago

SambanYair

Yair Samban Yes it is possible to stop this! Learn how : #ukcorona BBC News - Coronavirus: South Korea seeing a 'stabilising tr… https://t.co/tEQdkrSCJf 2 hours ago

curiousmaroon

Miriam @JakeResist @DJTwillDTS @darrylhogan1970 @LizRNC @POTUS S. Korea is actually still seeing an increase in cases thou… https://t.co/shrRJCUzDP 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.