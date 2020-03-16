Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Asia-Pacific News > Tours of Parliament and school visits to its buildings suspended to limit spread of Covid-19

Tours of Parliament and school visits to its buildings suspended to limit spread of Covid-19

New Zealand Herald Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
Tours of Parliament and school visits to its buildings suspended to limit spread of Covid-19Public tours and school visits to New Zealand's Parliament buildings have been suspended in a bid to limit the spread of Covid-19.Those in charge of the day-to-day running of Parliament have also decided to limit the number of people...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Disinfectant sprayed around Georgian parliament to prevent spread of coronavirus

Disinfectant sprayed around Georgian parliament to prevent spread of coronavirus 02:01

 Disinfectant has been sprayed around the Georgian parliament in Tbilisi, to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus. Georgia has 33 confirmed cases of coronavirus.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.