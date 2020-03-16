Coronavirus: Dunedin's infamous Hyde St party cancelled Monday, 16 March 2020 ( 9 hours ago )

Dunedin's infamous Hyde St Party has been cancelled for this year amidst Dunedin's infamous Hyde St Party has been cancelled for this year amidst coronavirus concerns .In a statement, OUSA said it had made the decision to cancel this year's event due to a directive announced by the Ministry of Health about... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this