Coronavirus: Don't distance seniors and make them the 'Forgotten People', Seniors Minister says

Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Seniors Minister Tracey Martin is urging people to stay connected to their grandparents and the elderly in general as the Covid-19 outbreak is expected to push more seniors into self-isolation.And she is working on guidelines for... Seniors Minister Tracey Martin is urging people to stay connected to their grandparents and the elderly in general as the Covid-19 outbreak is expected to push more seniors into self-isolation.And she is working on guidelines for... 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

15 hours ago < > Embed Credit: HT Digital Content - Published ‘Immune to all viruses’: Indian minister suggests sunlight against Covid-19 02:16 Minister of State Ashwini Kumar Choubey on Thursday said sunlight can prevent from all types of viruses. Speaking in the national capital, Choubey was referring to coronavirus. Choubey said Vitamin D is effective against all types of viruses. Cases of coronavirus in India touched 166 on Thursday. 3...