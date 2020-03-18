Global  

Coronavirus: Don't distance seniors and make them the 'Forgotten People', Seniors Minister says

New Zealand Herald Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ()
Coronavirus: Don't distance seniors and make them the 'Forgotten People', Seniors Minister saysSeniors Minister Tracey Martin is urging people to stay connected to their grandparents and the elderly in general as the Covid-19 outbreak is expected to push more seniors into self-isolation.And she is working on guidelines for...
