Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Asia-Pacific News > Watch live: Eight new cases of coronavirus in NZ - total now 28

Watch live: Eight new cases of coronavirus in NZ - total now 28

New Zealand Herald Thursday, 19 March 2020 ()
Watch live: Eight new cases of coronavirus in NZ - total now 28There are eight new cases of covid-19 in New Zealand, Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield says.The total number of cases is now 28. The new cases today all relate to overseas travel.There is still no evidence of community...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Newsflare - Published < > Embed
News video: Canadian police block off streets to enforce state of emergency in Ontario province

Canadian police block off streets to enforce state of emergency in Ontario province 04:57

 Police forces were seen blocking roads in Ontario, Canada on Tuesday (March 18) after Premier Doug Ford declared a state of emergency due to the novel coronavirus outbreak. Footage filmed in Waterloo showed police deployed on streets and a sign reading: "State of emergency declared, stay home,...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus-Related Deaths In LA County Rise To 11, Including Person Under 18 [Video]

Coronavirus-Related Deaths In LA County Rise To 11, Including Person Under 18

Los Angeles County health officials Tuesday announced four more deaths and 128 new confirmed cases of coronavirus, bringing the county's total to 662 cases and 11 deaths.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 04:23Published
Ministry Donating N-95 Masks - 03/24/20 [Video]

Ministry Donating N-95 Masks - 03/24/20

Eight Days of Hope, a Pontotoc based ministry that helps with disaster relief nationwide is donating it's entire stock of N-95 masks to hospitals in New York, Louisiana and Mississippi.

Credit: WCBIPublished

Recent related news from verified sources

Taiwan's coronavirus cases top 200 for first time

Taiwan's government on Tuesday announced 20 new cases of the coronavirus, bringing the total to 215.
Reuters Also reported by •Hindu

Coronavirus: Travel details of latest confirmed cases revealed

Coronavirus: Travel details of latest confirmed cases revealedEight new confirmed cases of the coronavirus Covid-19 in Auckland were announced this afternoon by the Ministry of Health. There are 20 confirmed cases...
New Zealand Herald


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.