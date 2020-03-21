Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Asia-Pacific News > Coronavirus: Bay of Plenty iwi Te Whānau-ā-Apanui closing borders to outsiders

Coronavirus: Bay of Plenty iwi Te Whānau-ā-Apanui closing borders to outsiders

New Zealand Herald Saturday, 21 March 2020 ()
Coronavirus: Bay of Plenty iwi Te Whānau-ā-Apanui closing borders to outsidersAn eastern Bay of Plenty iwi has announced it will enforce 24-hour manned closure of its borders to all outsiders, in an effort to protect its vulnerable community from Covid-19.In a post on the Te Whānau-ā-Apanui Facebook...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.