Local Focus: Napier mayor calls for calm over March 15 Ruby Princess cruise ship visit Sunday, 22 March 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

The mayor of Napier is urging calm after the cruise ship Ruby Princess, whose 4000 passengers visited the city, was confirmed to have four coronavirus cases on board.It visited Napier Port on Sunday, March 15, before cruise ships... The mayor of Napier is urging calm after the cruise ship Ruby Princess, whose 4000 passengers visited the city, was confirmed to have four coronavirus cases on board.It visited Napier Port on Sunday, March 15, before cruise ships... 👓 View full article

