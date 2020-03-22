Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Asia-Pacific News > Coronavirus: India launches day-time curfew to fight the pandemic

Coronavirus: India launches day-time curfew to fight the pandemic

France 24 Sunday, 22 March 2020 ()
India launched a 14-hour long curfew on Sunday to limit the fast-spreading coronavirus epidemic in the country, where 315 people have so far been found to have contracted the disease.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Oneindia - Published < > Embed
News video: India observes 'Janata Curfew' to fight against community spread of Coronavirus | Oneindia News

India observes 'Janata Curfew' to fight against community spread of Coronavirus | Oneindia News 01:57

 AMID INCREASING FEARS OF COMMUNITY SPREAD OF CORONAVIRUS CASES IN INDIA, AS ANNOUNCED BY PM MODI, INDIA TODAY OBSERVES JANTA CURFEW FROM 7 AM TO 9 PM TODAY. THE MOVE IS AIMED AT ENCOURAGING PUBLIC TO STAY INDOORS AND MAINTAIN SOCIAL DISTANCING, WHICH IS ESSENTIAL IN THE FIGHT AGAINST COVID-19. ALL...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

SouwieO

Souwie on RT @France24_en: Coronavirus: India launches day-time curfew to fight the pandemic https://t.co/6gHdv7DAVC https://t.co/JJpFL0RGZZ 7 minutes ago

News247WorldPre

News247WorldPress #Breaking: #Coronavirus: #India launches day-time curfew to fight the pandemic https://t.co/GTXmb7vMNL https://t.co/mTte3EV5OK 7 minutes ago

TomiccNikola

Nikola Tomic RT @FRANCE24: Coronavirus: India launches day-time curfew to fight the pandemic https://t.co/MTJeaEAxNG https://t.co/8UMZO5Xw0Q 21 minutes ago

linsinchintar

Tara Linsichin RT @raybae689: Coronavirus: India launches day-time curfew to fight the pandemic https://t.co/q6ElsOFVZE https://t.co/eg3YrAXGv3 29 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.