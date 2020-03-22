Coronavirus: India launches day-time curfew to fight the pandemic

Sunday, 22 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

India launched a 14-hour long curfew on Sunday to limit the fast-spreading coronavirus epidemic in the country, where 315 people have so far been found to have contracted the disease. 👓 View full article



2 hours ago < > Embed Credit: Oneindia - Published India observes 'Janata Curfew' to fight against community spread of Coronavirus | Oneindia News 01:57 AMID INCREASING FEARS OF COMMUNITY SPREAD OF CORONAVIRUS CASES IN INDIA, AS ANNOUNCED BY PM MODI, INDIA TODAY OBSERVES JANTA CURFEW FROM 7 AM TO 9 PM TODAY. THE MOVE IS AIMED AT ENCOURAGING PUBLIC TO STAY INDOORS AND MAINTAIN SOCIAL DISTANCING, WHICH IS ESSENTIAL IN THE FIGHT AGAINST COVID-19. ALL...