IOC sets Tokyo Olympics decision deadline

BBC News Sunday, 22 March 2020 ()
The International Olympic Committee is considering a postponement of Tokyo 2020, and has given itself a deadline of four weeks to make a decision.
News video: IOC faces boycotts if Tokyo 2020 is not postponed - Global Athlete

IOC faces boycotts if Tokyo 2020 is not postponed - Global Athlete 00:45

 The International Olympic Committee needs to postpone the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics now according to the competitor-led movement Global Athlete.

Mika RT @CBCOlympics: BREAKING | IOC sets mid-April deadline for decision on Tokyo 2020: reports https://t.co/FtoviDKW4a https://t.co/Y62acB6wlP 21 seconds ago

Harriet's Music Cafe BBC Sport - Tokyo 2020: IOC sets deadline for decision on Games amid coronavirus https://t.co/nC2lPhztSW 2 minutes ago

