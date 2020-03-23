Coronavirus: Kiwis seek chloroquine drug hailed by US President Donald Trump

Monday, 23 March 2020 ( 55 minutes ago )

Worried Kiwis are asking for anti-malaria drugs that US President Donald Trump has hailed as potential breakthrough treatments for Covid-19.Experts have stressed there isn't yet evidence that chloroquine or another antimalarial,... Worried Kiwis are asking for anti-malaria drugs that US President Donald Trump has hailed as potential breakthrough treatments for Covid-19.Experts have stressed there isn't yet evidence that chloroquine or another antimalarial,... 👓 View full article

