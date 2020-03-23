Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Asia-Pacific News > Coronavirus: How did Australia's Ruby Princess cruise debacle happen?

Coronavirus: How did Australia's Ruby Princess cruise debacle happen?

BBC News Monday, 23 March 2020 ()
The Ruby Princess was allowed to unload 2,700 passengers in Sydney - now almost 50 have coronavirus.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

warrick_w

Warrick RT @BBCNewsAus: Coronavirus: How did Australia's Ruby Princess cruise debacle happen? https://t.co/C0W8ukoHPc 10 minutes ago

PenistonBird

John Peniston-Bird BBC News - Coronavirus: How did Australia's Ruby Princess cruise debacle happen? https://t.co/YhDyQlbsPG 22 minutes ago

ashalmond

Ash Almond✌️ Goodbye Ruby Tuesday! Welcome Ruby Princess! #Coronavirus: How did Australia's Ruby Princess cruise debacle happen? https://t.co/b1Yv07AEwg 27 minutes ago

LindaJe79892317

Dingdong RT @HorshamGardener: FFS are people really this stupid or are they just enept ….. BBC News - Coronavirus: How did Australia's Ruby Princess… 1 hour ago

HorshamGardener

Geoff - 🇬🇧 Britain is Back from the Wilderness FFS are people really this stupid or are they just enept ….. BBC News - Coronavirus: How did Australia's Ruby Princ… https://t.co/8MQY1TxSWD 1 hour ago

Dianestickler1

Diane stickler RT @stephaniedowric: Coronavirus in Australia: 26 infections from Ruby Princess contribute to largest daily rise in cases | World news | Th… 2 hours ago

BrauseChristina

Christina Brause RT @GHatz21: Reporter @naamanzhou using @MarineTraffic #AIS data in this story for @guardian about dozens of people with #COVIDー19 being al… 2 hours ago

AfghanistanTest

AfghanistanTest #Afghanistan Coronavirus: How did Australia's Ruby Princess cruise debacle happen? https://t.co/6VivOQwtE8 #Afghanistan 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.