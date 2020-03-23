Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Asia-Pacific News > Covid-19 coronavirus lockdown: The updated list of what is an 'essential' service that can stay open?

Covid-19 coronavirus lockdown: The updated list of what is an 'essential' service that can stay open?

New Zealand Herald Monday, 23 March 2020 ()
Covid-19 coronavirus lockdown: The updated list of what is an 'essential' service that can stay open?KEY POINTS• Coronavirus alert level moved to 3 - moving to level 4 at 11.59pm on Wednesday• All non-essential businesses or services - bars, cafes, gyms, cinemas - to close • NZ will be in coronavirus lockdown for...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Italy coronavirus deaths at 5,476 after 651 rise

Italy coronavirus deaths at 5,476 after 651 rise 02:40

 Death toll from coronavirus outbreak in Italy increases 13.5 percent as no sign of letup in killer contagion.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Carolin23477092

Caroline Williams RT @MASSPIRGUMassAm: First day of remote learning for us at @UMassAmherst. It's a crazy time, and now we're spread out all across the count… 37 minutes ago

MASSPIRGUMassAm

MASSPIRG UMassAm First day of remote learning for us at @UMassAmherst. It's a crazy time, and now we're spread out all across the co… https://t.co/3iaabNrKkG 2 hours ago

dripsandcastle

Andrew Collins Ⓥ (@🏠) RT @nwarikoo: Will houses of worship get an exemption for the expected 'lockdown' in Michigan? In Illinois, the lockdown includes religious… 9 hours ago

vetriclicks

vETRi pHOTOGRAPHy RT @TechRadarIndia: We don't know how long the country is going to be in lockdown. Let's ensure we do not create another disaster or panic… 10 hours ago

nwarikoo

Niraj Warikoo Will houses of worship get an exemption for the expected 'lockdown' in Michigan? In Illinois, the lockdown includes… https://t.co/X3NQfOO0Nw 10 hours ago

TechRadarIndia

TechRadar India We don't know how long the country is going to be in lockdown. Let's ensure we do not create another disaster or pa… https://t.co/AMXrNjBNFD 12 hours ago

_aquic_

Aquiles (🧉) I've just updated the #jupyter #notebook showing recent data and comparisons between countries. I also tried shifti… https://t.co/EubMGcWjfk 14 hours ago

bong8242co

세계가극찬한대통령 RT @gautam_gada: Tanks in the Streets of Italy How tanks will help? "Follow for more updated news" #Covid19 #coronavirus #CoronavirusOutb… 23 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.