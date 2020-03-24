Covid 19 coronavirus: Speaker confirms Parliament won't sit until April 28 amid level four lockdown

Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

The Government will move to adjourn Parliament for five weeks and will not sit again until April 28, regardless of New Zealand's Covid-19 alert status, Speaker Trevor Mallard says. Tomorrow there will be a special sitting of the... The Government will move to adjourn Parliament for five weeks and will not sit again until April 28, regardless of New Zealand's Covid-19 alert status, Speaker Trevor Mallard says. Tomorrow there will be a special sitting of the... 👓 View full article

