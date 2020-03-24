Global  

Covid-19: Gloriavale in total lockdown for past five days as it tries to avoid the coronavirus

New Zealand Herald Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ()
Covid-19: Gloriavale in total lockdown for past five days as it tries to avoid the coronavirusThe Gloriavale religious community on the South Island's West Coast has been in total lockdown for the past five days as it tries to avoid the coronavirus, senior community leaders have confirmed. The decision by Gloriavale Christian...
