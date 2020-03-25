Global  

Covid-19 coronavirus: Govt will fund home-based childcare for essential workers

New Zealand Herald Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ()
The Government has agreed to fund home-based childcare for children of essential workers who can't arrange their own care during the coronavirus lockdown.It has made initial agreements to provide the care through home-based agencies...
