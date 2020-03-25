Covid-19 coronavirus: Govt will fund home-based childcare for essential workers
Wednesday, 25 March 2020 () The Government has agreed to fund home-based childcare for children of essential workers who can't arrange their own care during the coronavirus lockdown.It has made initial agreements to provide the care through home-based agencies...
Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has urged non-essential workers to stay at home and avoid public transport so key workers like NHS staff are able to travel safely. Report by Connerv. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn