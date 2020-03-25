Christchurch mosque shootings: Survivor Farid Ahmed prays for murderer says 'I love him like my brother' Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ( 5 days ago )

A man whose wife was gunned down by mass murderer Brenton Tarrant says the most important thing about today's shock guilty plea is forgiveness.This morning Tarrant - a 29-year-old Australian - pleaded guilty to 51 murder charges.He... A man whose wife was gunned down by mass murderer Brenton Tarrant says the most important thing about today's shock guilty plea is forgiveness.This morning Tarrant - a 29-year-old Australian - pleaded guilty to 51 murder charges.He... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this