Covid 19 coronavirus: Crackerjack store visited by police enforcing lockdown rules

New Zealand Herald Thursday, 26 March 2020 ()
Covid 19 coronavirus: Crackerjack store visited by police enforcing lockdown rulesPolice have paid a visit to a bargain store this morning to discuss whether it should be open during the nationwide lockdown. Crackerjack in Hamilton was open for walk-in customers this morning, the first day of a month-long lockdown...
