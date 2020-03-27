Covid 19 Coronavirus: Dinosaur roaming Napier during lockdown told to go home

Friday, 27 March 2020 ( 2 days ago )

A dinosaur which appeared on the streets of Napier just hours after the start of the Covid-19 state of emergency was told to do what everyone was told: Stay Home.The dinosaur, apparently a red-suited younger person, was seen in... A dinosaur which appeared on the streets of Napier just hours after the start of the Covid-19 state of emergency was told to do what everyone was told: Stay Home.The dinosaur, apparently a red-suited younger person, was seen in... 👓 View full article

