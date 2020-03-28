Covid 19 Coronavirus: Ministry of Health offers advice to pregnant women

Saturday, 28 March 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

The Ministry of Health is encouraging pregnant women to reach out to their midwife for support, even if that is over the phone or via video. "Seeing your midwife for routine and urgent visits is still necessary throughout this lockdown... The Ministry of Health is encouraging pregnant women to reach out to their midwife for support, even if that is over the phone or via video. "Seeing your midwife for routine and urgent visits is still necessary throughout this lockdown... 👓 View full article

