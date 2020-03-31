Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Asia-Pacific News > Covid 19 coronavirus: NZ software to help decide who gets intensive care beds

Covid 19 coronavirus: NZ software to help decide who gets intensive care beds

New Zealand Herald Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ()
Covid 19 coronavirus: NZ software to help decide who gets intensive care bedsDoctors are planning to use special software to give coronavirus patients a score and help decide who gets an intensive-care bed if there aren't enough. Nicholas Jones reports. The first warnings emerged from China. Then Italian...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Published < > Embed
News video: Colorado data shows social distancing, stay-at-home order could save tens of thousands of lives

Colorado data shows social distancing, stay-at-home order could save tens of thousands of lives 02:09

 Coronavirus deaths would have topped 33,000 in Colorado by June without any social distancing and the state would be in dire need for more than 10,000 more intensive care beds, according to data released by Gov. Jared Polis at a news conference Friday, as he explained the numbers behind why he issued...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

One_News_Page

One News Page Covid 19 coronavirus: NZ software to help decide who gets intensive care beds: https://t.co/deetSpzQ4x 2 minutes ago

uktopnews

UK Top News Covid 19 coronavirus: NZ software to help decide who gets intensive care beds https://t.co/V0sqSDTZcm 15 minutes ago

nicepricedevice

Nice Price Device The Best Free Tools to Help You Work From Home https://t.co/1RdoPGfIkx 52 minutes ago

CapitaineJan

Ingenious Captain 🚢 RT @TechRepublic: The goal is to develop software to help solve some of the problems caused by the coronavirus pandemic. https://t.co/RkTZc… 7 hours ago

TechRepublic

TechRepublic The goal is to develop software to help solve some of the problems caused by the coronavirus pandemic. https://t.co/RkTZcvDZ6H 8 hours ago

OccupyDisabled

Sammy’s Beach RT @itnEditor: @ITNpublisher #Lunit, a medical #AI software company that develops AI-powered analysis of lung diseases via chest X-ray, wil… 10 hours ago

BVIgnite

BV Ignite RT @KCBizJournal: The area's newest #accelerator will help startups positioned to address the #coronavirus crisis, including those dealing… 10 hours ago

itnEditor

ITN Editor @ITNpublisher #Lunit, a medical #AI software company that develops AI-powered analysis of lung diseases via chest X… https://t.co/HtkyLQRG5F 11 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.