Coronavirus outbreak taking huge toll on China’s economy, World Bank warns

France 24 Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ()
The coronavirus pandemic's economic fallout could cause China's growth to come to a standstill while driving 11 million more people in East Asia into poverty, the World Bank warned Monday.
