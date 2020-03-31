Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Asia-Pacific News > Malaysia sorry for wives' lockdown advice

Malaysia sorry for wives' lockdown advice

SBS Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ()
Malaysia's women's affairs ministry has apologised for campaign posters urging women to avoid nagging their husbands during the coronavirus lockdown.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

GDixon1977

Maranoa Girl RT @opa1420: Malaysia sorry for wives' lockdown advice https://t.co/VOq5q58aQ7 @SBSNews 1 hour ago

opa1420

Lex de Grauw Malaysia sorry for wives' lockdown advice https://t.co/VOq5q58aQ7 @SBSNews 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.