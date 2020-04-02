Global  

Covid 19 coronavirus: Wellington City Council looking at $70m fiscal shortfall

New Zealand Herald Thursday, 2 April 2020 ()
Covid 19 coronavirus: Wellington City Council looking at $70m fiscal shortfallWellington City Council has estimated a $70 million fiscal shortfall for the 2020/21 year from as its revenue streams dry up in the Covid-19 pandemic. The council's top brass are meeting with all councillors this afternoon for the...
