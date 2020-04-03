Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Asia-Pacific News > Covid 19 coronavirus: Bluff wedding cluster climbs to 53 - second biggest in NZ

Covid 19 coronavirus: Bluff wedding cluster climbs to 53 - second biggest in NZ

New Zealand Herald Friday, 3 April 2020 ()
Covid 19 coronavirus: Bluff wedding cluster climbs to 53 - second biggest in NZSIGN UP TO OUR COVID-19 NEWSLETTER.SIGN IN OR REGISTER, THEN SELECT TOP NEWS STORIES The numbers of Covid-19 cases in the country's three biggest clusters continue to rise, and include 19 new cases connected to a wedding in Bluff...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: 41 Action News - Published < > Embed
News video: Coronavirus alters wedding plans for couples in the metro

Coronavirus alters wedding plans for couples in the metro 02:08

 Couples across the country are changing wedding plans due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Some couples are postponing, while others moved their wedding dates up to say, "I do," before local courthouses closed.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

NewstalkZB

Newstalk ZB Covid 19: Half of guests sick in Bluff wedding cluster https://t.co/WigKssqu88 https://t.co/b2ZNOQwdch 21 hours ago

yoshidatomomi3

yoshida tomomi Covid 19 coronavirus: Bluff wedding cluster - half of guests sick, venue owner says precautions didn't make a 'jot… https://t.co/nHueqZmzHU 22 hours ago

ScoopliveUpdate

mohd meer fraz ahmed Covid 19 coronavirus: Bluff wedding cluster – half of guests sick, venue owner says precautions didn’t make a ‘jot… https://t.co/3SLn1RssNv 23 hours ago

NewstalkZB

Newstalk ZB Covid 19 clusters in Bluff, Matamata grow overnight https://t.co/QlP5ocwKIT https://t.co/TUbrmpmm8C 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.