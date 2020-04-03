Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Asia-Pacific News > Coronavirus: North Korea claims to be 'totally free' of virus

Coronavirus: North Korea claims to be 'totally free' of virus

BBC News Friday, 3 April 2020 ()
The US military and N Korea observers question North Korea's claims it has staved off infections.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: South Korea sees slight decline in new coronavirus cases

South Korea sees slight decline in new coronavirus cases 01:54

 South Korea has largely contained virus by enlisting the public's support, being transparent and testing.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

LiveTonightTV

LiveTonight RT @AndrewSErickson: “In Syria, Yemen, Libya, Afghanistan, Mali & Colombia, among other hot spots, fighting continues unabated. North Korea… 17 minutes ago

JAG6042

JAGTAR DHINDSA BBC News - Coronavirus: North Korea claims to be 'totally free' of virus https://t.co/cVYDZ6ulfz 21 minutes ago

10th543

肉球ざんまい™ RT @BBCNewsAsia: Coronavirus: North Korea claims to be 'totally free' of virus https://t.co/LyMAX19SwK 26 minutes ago

BBCNewsAsia

BBC Asia Coronavirus: North Korea claims to be 'totally free' of virus https://t.co/LyMAX19SwK 37 minutes ago

bellmanNo82

Völuspá RT @ianbremmer: North Korea claims to be one of few countries on earth with no coronavirus cases. Who believes DPRK leadership? #Coronaviru… 41 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.