Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Asia-Pacific News > Tokyo area sees daily coronavirus cases top 100 for first time

Tokyo area sees daily coronavirus cases top 100 for first time

Japan Today Saturday, 4 April 2020 ()
Some 118 people were newly infected with the coronavirus in Tokyo, NHK public broadcaster reported on Saturday, citing metropolitan government officials. It marked the first time that daily…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit News - Published < > Embed
News video: Tokyo May Keep Schools Closed Through May

Tokyo May Keep Schools Closed Through May 00:32

 Public broadcaster NHK said Tokyo may keep city-operated schools closed through early May. According to Reuters, the news comes after Japan’s capital hit a daily record of 78 coronavirus cases. The government first said it was going to reopen some schools in the new academic year. Prime Minister...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

JackFoo3

Jack Foo @ RT @ChannelNewsAsia: Tokyo area sees daily coronavirus cases topping 100 for first time: NHK https://t.co/ZpHcMxwjnw https://t.co/ELN4llnXi3 39 seconds ago

BDdddark

Bladerunner DDDDark RT @Reuters: Tokyo area sees daily coronavirus cases topping 100 for first time: NHK https://t.co/D6VNdAOTOL https://t.co/4Gfs4yNmYi 3 minutes ago

ChannelNewsAsia

CNA Tokyo area sees daily coronavirus cases topping 100 for first time: NHK https://t.co/ZpHcMxwjnw https://t.co/ELN4llnXi3 8 minutes ago

AndyVermaut

Andy Vermaut Tokyo area sees daily coronavirus cases topping 100 for first time: NHK https://t.co/srCf41Mkfi https://t.co/14ivJYBDud 8 minutes ago

ReutersHerald

reutersherald Tokyo area sees daily coronavirus cases topping 100 for first time: NHK - Reuters Herald @ https://t.co/cqO3wp798b https://t.co/HCuWa42p5c 9 minutes ago

MarkAnd04766284

Mark Andres ☭ Tokyo area sees daily coronavirus cases topping 100 for first time: NHK https://t.co/m70444tUao 20 minutes ago

podcast_kitchen

Kitchen Conversations Podcast RT @Reuters: Tokyo area sees daily coronavirus cases topping 100 for first time: NHK https://t.co/qcHm6AiP83 https://t.co/uLYm3BgBBr 28 minutes ago

ighodey

Alist RT @Reuters: Tokyo area sees daily coronavirus cases topping 100 for first time - NHK https://t.co/45UDBpsq6c https://t.co/JLkFKYFYSQ 41 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.