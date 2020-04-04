Tokyo area sees daily coronavirus cases top 100 for first time
Saturday, 4 April 2020 () Some 118 people were newly infected with the coronavirus in Tokyo, NHK public broadcaster reported on Saturday, citing metropolitan government officials. It marked the first time that daily…
Public broadcaster NHK said Tokyo may keep city-operated schools closed through early May. According to Reuters, the news comes after Japan’s capital hit a daily record of 78 coronavirus cases. The government first said it was going to reopen some schools in the new academic year. Prime Minister...
