Covid 19 coronavirus: Mercy Hospice Auckland visitors restricted to one person who must stay onsite and not leave

Sunday, 5 April 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Families with a loved one in hospice are having to choose one person to be a visitor, who then must stay onsite and sleep in the same room.Mercy Hospice Auckland has locked its gates on College Hill, and designated "onsite visitors"... Families with a loved one in hospice are having to choose one person to be a visitor, who then must stay onsite and sleep in the same room.Mercy Hospice Auckland has locked its gates on College Hill, and designated "onsite visitors"... 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Credit: Jukin Media - Published 7 hours ago Guy Keeps Toilet Paper and Sanitizer Outside Door to Help Delivery Man Amid Coronavirus Lockdown 00:29 This man took a small yet effective initiative to help the delivery guys amid coronavirus lockdown. He kept toilet paper rolls and hand sanitizers outside his front door so that the person making the delivery can take it if in need. Moreover, one of the delivery guys took the toilet paper and...