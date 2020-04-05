Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Asia-Pacific News > Covid 19 coronavirus: Mercy Hospice Auckland visitors restricted to one person who must stay onsite and not leave

Covid 19 coronavirus: Mercy Hospice Auckland visitors restricted to one person who must stay onsite and not leave

New Zealand Herald Sunday, 5 April 2020 ()
Covid 19 coronavirus: Mercy Hospice Auckland visitors restricted to one person who must stay onsite and not leaveFamilies with a loved one in hospice are having to choose one person to be a visitor, who then must stay onsite and sleep in the same room.Mercy Hospice Auckland has locked its gates on College Hill, and designated "onsite visitors"...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Jukin Media - Published
News video: Guy Keeps Toilet Paper and Sanitizer Outside Door to Help Delivery Man Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

Guy Keeps Toilet Paper and Sanitizer Outside Door to Help Delivery Man Amid Coronavirus Lockdown 00:29

 This man took a small yet effective initiative to help the delivery guys amid coronavirus lockdown. He kept toilet paper rolls and hand sanitizers outside his front door so that the person making the delivery can take it if in need. Moreover, one of the delivery guys took the toilet paper and...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Stephen_Neville

Stephen Neville Covid 19 coronavirus: Mercy Hospice Auckland visitors restricted to one person who must stay onsite and not leave,… https://t.co/wHO8kM1RX4 20 hours ago

RevInnovator

Lawrence I Lerner A sobering article patients who are near end-of-life, are not receiving visits due to the current #coronavirus situ… https://t.co/0sd1QRPJeA 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.