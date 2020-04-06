Hydroxychloroquine: Can India help Trump with 'game-changer' corona drug? Monday, 6 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

India may 'reconsider' a ban on exporting hydroxychloroquine after a call from the US President. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Franklinorakwe RT @BBCWorld: Can India help President Trump with 'game-changer' coronavirus drug? The country is reportedly "considering" a request by t… 1 minute ago jason c-l 🇺🇸🇯🇲 Hydroxychloroquine: Can India help Trump with unproven 'corona drug'? https://t.co/5GLOaIl4TE 3 minutes ago Aashish Barve BBC News - Hydroxychloroquine: Can India help Trump with unproven 'corona drug'? https://t.co/bTeXlk5wp2 9 minutes ago swissbusiness Hydroxychloroquine: Can India help Trump with unproven 'corona drug'? https://t.co/30wyMBlwmj https://t.co/9kkDc1YsNL 10 minutes ago Web4ugroup Hydroxychloroquine: Can India help Trump with unproven 'corona drug'? https://t.co/o0H1croO0j https://t.co/h8j4f97XqK 12 minutes ago