Covid 19 coronavirus: Computers to the door, educational TV planned for lockdown learning Monday, 6 April 2020 ( 6 days ago )

The Government is about to start delivering computers to the doors of children who don't have devices for home learning during the lockdown period.It comes as schools are gearing up to teach remotely when the new term starts next... The Government is about to start delivering computers to the doors of children who don't have devices for home learning during the lockdown period.It comes as schools are gearing up to teach remotely when the new term starts next... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Credit: 41 Action News - Published 4 days ago Donated computers wiped clean for students in need 01:40 A local nonprofit is working to get computers in the hands of students who need them. You Might Like

Tweets about this