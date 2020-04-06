Global  

Covid 19 coronavirus: Computers to the door, educational TV planned for lockdown learning

New Zealand Herald Monday, 6 April 2020 ()
Covid 19 coronavirus: Computers to the door, educational TV planned for lockdown learningThe Government is about to start delivering computers to the doors of children who don't have devices for home learning during the lockdown period.It comes as schools are gearing up to teach remotely when the new term starts next...
