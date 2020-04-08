Global  

Dunedin's Baldwin St reclaims world's steepest street title

New Zealand Herald Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ()
Dunedin's Baldwin St reclaims world's steepest street titleAfter an uphill battle, Dunedin's Baldwin St has reclaimed its world record.Yes, those out for their government-mandated daily walk can add the world's steepest street to their route.Guinness World Records has reversed its controversial...
Credit: Geo Beats - Published
News video: New Zealand Street Reclaims Title For World's Steepest Street

New Zealand Street Reclaims Title For World's Steepest Street 00:40

 After an appeal and a rule change, a street in New Zealand reclaimed its Guinness World Record for world’s steepest street.

