Covid 19 coronavirus: Long queues at supermarkets ahead of Good Friday closures

SIGN UP TO OUR COVID-19 NEWSLETTER.SIGN IN OR REGISTER, THEN SELECT TOP NEWS STORIES Supermarket queues appear to be extra long this morning, as stores across the country prepare to close for Good Friday tomorrow.At Pak'n'Save...

You Might Like

Tweets about this Vuyolwethu Lucia Mbunje This is very unfortunate for the Khayelitsha community as they have to stand in queues for long hours waiting for t… https://t.co/Zq1H7lIqrQ 8 hours ago HenryLawson Massive queues for Bondi's drive-through coronavirus testing centre as one concerned resident ... https://t.co/dUnldU4PNe via @DailyMailAU 3 days ago Western Culture Massive queues for Bondi's drive-through coronavirus testing centre https://t.co/9vLfGPwAZm via @MailOnline 3 days ago InterNewsCast Bondi’s new coronavirus testing clinic sees long queues after being declared a COVID-19 hotspot… https://t.co/HkFoJMMefI 3 days ago NADIA TOLICH Covid 19 coronavirus: @FoodstuffsNZ boss @ChrisJQuin answers all your questions on price gouging claims, long queue… https://t.co/uPkj426i7e 3 days ago Qudini @peternixey @ThreeUK We hate long queues, too (obviously)! Qudini has repositioned its offering to help brands duri… https://t.co/8m8bWud6sF 4 days ago kasridharan Tamil Nadu govt announces Rs 1000 each for ration card holders to avoid long queues | via @indiatvnews https://t.co/5GH4JYbd02 5 days ago Kulsoom Ali Syed “They are no longer singing or dancing on the balconies,” | “Now people are more afraid – not so much of the virus,… https://t.co/5rBTUmkvzX 1 week ago