Covid 19 coronavirus: Footage shows long supermarket queues ahead of Good Friday closure

New Zealand Herald Thursday, 9 April 2020 ()
Covid 19 coronavirus: Footage shows long supermarket queues ahead of Good Friday closureNew Zealanders have flocked to supermarkets around the country ahead of the closure on Good Friday, despite stores opening on Easter Sunday this year.Footage shared on social media today shows long queues to get into the supermarket.
 Teachers and parents are speaking out against Mayor Bill de Blasio and New York School Chancellor Richard Carranza deciding to keep schools in session through Passover and Good Friday holidays. CBS2's political reporter Marcia Kramer reports.

