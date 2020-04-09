Covid 19 coronavirus: Footage shows long supermarket queues ahead of Good Friday closure

New Zealanders have flocked to supermarkets around the country ahead of the closure on Good Friday, despite stores opening on Easter Sunday this year.Footage shared on social media today shows long queues to get into the supermarket.Video... New Zealanders have flocked to supermarkets around the country ahead of the closure on Good Friday, despite stores opening on Easter Sunday this year.Footage shared on social media today shows long queues to get into the supermarket.Video... 👓 View full article



