Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Asia-Pacific News > Covid 19 coronavirus: Easter crowd at Pāpāmoa Beach, Tauranga, appals locals

Covid 19 coronavirus: Easter crowd at Pāpāmoa Beach, Tauranga, appals locals

New Zealand Herald Friday, 10 April 2020 ()
Covid 19 coronavirus: Easter crowd at Pāpāmoa Beach, Tauranga, appals localsA photo of Pāpāmoa Beach this afternoon has captured scores of beachgoers strolling the foreshore with little apparent regard for the lockdown. The photo of Pāpāmoa Beach, near Tauranga, taken at around 3.30pm...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Published
News video: 4PM UPDATE: Local churches and synagogues offer virtual services for Passover and Easter

4PM UPDATE: Local churches and synagogues offer virtual services for Passover and Easter 01:39

 One of the most spiritual times of the year for people of the Christian and Jewish faiths will look much different this year.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Jaccslife

Jacs. Kind of pisses you off when you have spent 2 weeks sticking to the rules and you would have never thought about goi… https://t.co/eUN6hAvJFL 44 minutes ago

DiscoveryCard

Bath Discovery Card RT @bathnes: Coronavirus: anyone can get it; anyone can spread it #StayHomeSaveLives. Please don’t be tempted to break government guidance… 16 hours ago

GreenPetticoat

Mrs B RT @ccbathnes: Coronavirus: anyone can get it; anyone can spread it#StayHomeSaveLives Please don’t be tempted to break government guidance… 17 hours ago

ccbathnes

Council Connect Coronavirus: anyone can get it; anyone can spread it#StayHomeSaveLives Please don’t be tempted to break government… https://t.co/Rvp1gZcLWP 17 hours ago

bathnes

B&NES Council Coronavirus: anyone can get it; anyone can spread it #StayHomeSaveLives. Please don’t be tempted to break governme… https://t.co/6Qy12ZR7bG 21 hours ago

bathnes

B&NES Council Coronavirus: anyone can get it; anyone can spread it #StayHomeSaveLives. Please don’t be tempted to break governme… https://t.co/G9dxwMxoTd 2 days ago

CoryAChapman1

Cory A Chapman RT @CJOnline: Gov. Laura Kelly limits attendance at religious gatherings and funerals to no more than 10 ahead ahead of Easter Sunday, sayi… 2 days ago

CJOnline

CJOnline Gov. Laura Kelly limits attendance at religious gatherings and funerals to no more than 10 ahead ahead of Easter Su… https://t.co/abrtPFLsni 3 days ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.