Covid 19 coronavirus: Easter crowd at Pāpāmoa Beach, Tauranga, appals locals

A photo of Pāpāmoa Beach this afternoon has captured scores of beachgoers strolling the foreshore with little apparent regard for the lockdown. The photo of Pāpāmoa Beach, near Tauranga, taken at around 3.30pm...

You Might Like

Tweets about this Jacs. Kind of pisses you off when you have spent 2 weeks sticking to the rules and you would have never thought about goi… https://t.co/eUN6hAvJFL 44 minutes ago Bath Discovery Card RT @bathnes: Coronavirus: anyone can get it; anyone can spread it #StayHomeSaveLives. Please don’t be tempted to break government guidance… 16 hours ago Mrs B RT @ccbathnes: Coronavirus: anyone can get it; anyone can spread it#StayHomeSaveLives Please don’t be tempted to break government guidance… 17 hours ago Council Connect Coronavirus: anyone can get it; anyone can spread it#StayHomeSaveLives Please don’t be tempted to break government… https://t.co/Rvp1gZcLWP 17 hours ago B&NES Council Coronavirus: anyone can get it; anyone can spread it #StayHomeSaveLives. Please don’t be tempted to break governme… https://t.co/6Qy12ZR7bG 21 hours ago B&NES Council Coronavirus: anyone can get it; anyone can spread it #StayHomeSaveLives. Please don’t be tempted to break governme… https://t.co/G9dxwMxoTd 2 days ago Cory A Chapman RT @CJOnline: Gov. Laura Kelly limits attendance at religious gatherings and funerals to no more than 10 ahead ahead of Easter Sunday, sayi… 2 days ago CJOnline Gov. Laura Kelly limits attendance at religious gatherings and funerals to no more than 10 ahead ahead of Easter Su… https://t.co/abrtPFLsni 3 days ago